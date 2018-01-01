Skip to main content
Asia
ONE Championship and Singtel announce partnership, launch new mobile app to bring martial arts closer to fans
Indonesia destroys over 2 tonnes of crystal meth
Grief-stricken mum picks up 5-year-old son's body from morgue after Bangkok balcony collapse
Chinese man arrested on board plane for stealing from fellow passenger at Bangkok airport
Pigeon pie anyone? Thai town hosts cook-off of culled birds
India warns of more extreme weather after superstorms kill nearly 150
Police seek arrest of Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress' sister for spraying fruit juice over business associate
Videos of cats being abused put online, praised by 'fans'
Jakarta's air pollution worse than Bangkok, better than Manila: WHO
2 teenagers gang raped in India, 1 commits suicide
77 killed as powerful dust storms ravage north India
2 Thai men arrested for duping Chinese woman of $25k in love scam
Sudden hail rains down on Seoul
China installs cruise missiles on South China Sea outposts: CNBC report
South Korea considers financing of possible inter-Korea projects
Angry Indian villagers kill 13 stray dogs after 3 children mauled to death
Faltering voice, head down, Korean Air daughter appears for police questioning
Hundreds gather in Bangkok to protest against Thai military government
Riders stranded for 2 hours after Universal Studios Japan roller coaster stalls
WATCH: Kim Jong-un surprises with 'civil' speech at Korean summit
Trump backs Panmunjeom as possible US-N Korea summit venue
