10 Facebook users lose 1 million baht to woman in investment scam

Ten Facebook users in Nakhon Ratchasima filed a complaint with police on Wednesday, claiming they had handed over about Bt1 million (S$41,110) to a woman who had promised high yields on their investment but failed to deliver.

Phankamol Srijira, 26, led the group to file the complaint at the Si Khiew district police station.

They allege that Sirikanya Peangsai, who rents a house in the district, announced on her Facebook wall that she would pay out profits of 15 per cent per week to people who invested their money with her. Her post said only that the money would be used in “certain investments”.

Phankamol said she initially invested Bt30,000 with Sirikanya and, after receiving a 15 per cent yield the following week, increased her investment to Bt120,000.

But the payments stopped after the third week, with Sirikanya making several excuses, including that her computer had broken down, Phankamol alleged.

Phankamol said that when Sirikanya then stopped responding to inquiries, she and other investors grouped together to file the complaint.

Phankamol said she had learnt that as many as 100 people may have invested money with Sirikanya, with losses of up to Bt5 million.