11 people die after consuming bootleg liquor in Indonesia

Eleven people have died after reportedly drinking bootleg liquor, in Cicalengka, Bandung regency, West Java. They were aged between 22 and 40 years old and one of them was a woman.

West Java Police spokesperson Adj. Sr. Comr. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said the police had investigated the case after they received reports that 27 people in Cicalengka had suffered from alcohol poisoning.

"Eleven people were confirmed dead while 10 others are receiving medical treatment at Cikopo Regional General Hospital [RSUD] in Cicalengka. Six people have been allowed to leave the hospital," said Trunoyudo in Bandung on Sunday.

The people who suffered from alcohol poisoning were rushed to RSUD Cikopo on Friday. "Half of the drinkers died at the scene. The others were brought here and were very sick," the hospital's spokesperson Evi Sukmawati said.

Based on what the police found, the victims consumed the bootleg liquor in two different locations in Cicalengka, which can be reached in 90 minutes from Bandung city.

According to the police, they drank the alcohol on Thursday evening. The following day, half of the drinkers suffered from nausea and felt a burning sensation in their stomach. They were later taken to the hospital by their families.

Trunoyudo said the police were still investigating the case. The police had received information from four people being treated at RSUD Cikopo.

"According to the witnesses, they bought the liquor, a yellow-coloured ginseng drink sold in used mineral bottles, in Kampung Bojong Asih, Cicalengka Wetan, on Thursday," said Trunoyudo.