12 arrested in Jakarta for allegedly placing fake orders on ride-hailing app Grab

The Jakarta Police have arrested 12 people who allegedly placed fake orders on ride-hailing app Grab, causing the company to lose Rp 600 million (S$55,091) in three months.

The police's general crimes unit director Sr. Comr. Nico Afinta said 10 of the suspects were registered as Grab car drivers, while the other two helped the drivers by placing the fake orders.

Those suspects allegedly used some programs to manipulate Grab's system, such as by showing a fake GPS.

“The drivers looked like they were serving passengers while in fact they weren't,” Nico said on Thursday as quoted by tempo.co.

The police said the drivers worked together in a restaurant on Jl. Taman Aries in West Jakarta.

They also had an “office” near the restaurant, where they allegedly placed fake orders using 170 mobile phones.

Nico said the group was assisted by a student, identified only as AA, who received Rp 100,000 to place a fake order from each mobile phone.

AA did not directly communicate with the drivers as there was another person, CRN, who picked up the mobile phones from the drivers and delivered them to AA.

The police said the suspects would be charged under the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law.