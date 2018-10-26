12-year-old Instagram star in Thailand builds house for parents

A 12-year-old Thai boy, who became a social media celebrity by sharing exaggerated made-up photos of himself, has managed to get a house for his parents, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Known by the moniker “Nes”, he also promotes cosmetic products on his Instagram account.

The boy, who hails from Phang-Nga province, is often invited to attend events in Thailand and even in China.

“Nes is 12 years old, but Nes can build a house for dad,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post which showed a photo of the new house.

He also thanked his fans for their support.