12-year-old Instagram star in Thailand builds house for parents

A 12-year-old Thai boy, who became a social media celebrity by sharing exaggerated made-up photos of himself, has managed to get a house for his parents, Sin Chew Daily reported.
Known by the moniker “Nes”, he also promotes cosmetic products on his Instagram account.
The boy, who hails from Phang-Nga province, is often invited to attend events in Thailand and even in China.
“Nes is 12 years old, but Nes can build a house for dad,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post which showed a photo of the new house.
He also thanked his fans for their support.
