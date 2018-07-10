12-year-old S. Korean boy drives parents' SUV, injuring one person

A 12-year-old boy drove his parents’ car at a supermarket parking lot in Jeju, leaving one injured and five vehicles damaged, local police said.

The curious boy put his hands on the wheel last Wednesday night and drove the SUV to and fro for around one minute while his parents were away, causing damage to cars parked nearby, Jeju Dongbu Police said on Monday.

One shopper, who was coming out of the supermarket, fell down while trying to avoid the car that was rushing towards her.

The commotion came to an end after onlookers opened the window and stopped the boy from driving.

Police believe the boy, who was left alone in the car, moved to the driver’s seat and began driving out of curiosity while his parents were grocery shopping.

Police said they will ask the parents to pay compensation for the damage caused by their child.