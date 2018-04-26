13 children killed when school bus and train collide in northern India

Onlookers gather around the mangled remains of a school bus after it was hit by a train in Kushinagar district in India's Uttar Pradesh state on April 26, 2018.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Apr 26, 2018

MUMBAI - Thirteen children were killed on Thursday when a school van collided with a train at an unmanned railway crossing in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said.

Eight children were injured and taken to hospital, said the official, adding there were 22 children in the vehicle.

The accident took place early in the morning when the children were on their way to school. The van collided with the Siwan-Gorakhpur Passenger Train, but the cause of accident is not yet known, the police official said.


Photo: AFP

This is the second major accident involving school children in a little over two weeks.

At least 24 children and three adults were killed when a school bus plunged off a mountain road in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on April 9.

