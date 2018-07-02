15-year-old girl poisons family after being forced to break up with boyfriend

A 15-year-old girl poisoned her family when her mother forced her to break up with her boyfriend.

Kwong Wah Yit Poh reported that the teenager added pesticide to the drinking water at her grandfather’s home in Thailand last Friday.

Her four-year-old sister died while her mother and a cousin were admitted to hospital.

The 32-year-old mum told police that she suspected her daughter to be the culprit.

After a three-hour interrogation, the girl confessed, saying she was unhappy with her mother for lea­ving her at her grandparents’ house since young and neglecting her.

She also claimed that she quarrelled with her mother often after she was forced to break up with her boyfriend, prompting her to poison her family.