16 children suffer from food poisoning after attending party in West Jakarta

Sixteen children and one woman were hospitalised reportedly because of food poisoning after attending a birthday party of a resident in Krendang, Tambora, West Jakarta on Sunday.

Tambora Police chief Comr. Slamet said on Monday that a forensic examination was needed to identify the cause of the poisoning and his office had questioned five witnesses so far.

"We have taken the food and it will undergo further examination, which includes yellow rice, sausage and cake. Once we have obtained the results, we'll be able to identify the cause of the poisoning," he said as quoted by kompas.com.

Krendang subdistrict head Andre said the victims felt something wrong with their stomach five to six hours after the party, adding that they had been immediately rushed to Tarakan Hospital in the municipality.

"Two of the victims have to undergo further treatment, while the rest were discharged from the hospital last night," he said.