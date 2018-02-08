2 hit by train while posing for selfies at Bangkok station

A man and a woman were hit by a train and severely injured while posing for photos on railway tracks at Samsen Railway Station in Bangkok early Thursday, police said.

Their friend, Amornthep Tipnongwaeng, 25, told police that the three of them had been drinking alcohol along the tracks near the railway station at 4am when Walailak Sukama, 28, and Amnaj Nawantib, 25, wanted to take photos with an outbound train in the background but failed to notice the approach of an inbound train on another track.

It was unclear why the pair failed to notice an oncoming train. Pol Captain Wisanusak Sueb-in, deputy inspector of Samsen Police Station, was alerted of the accident at 5am.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

He said Walailak had her right leg amputated after she was hit and dragged by the train, while Amnaj was knocked unconscious.

Both were taken to Vajira Hospital.Amornthep said the three had been drinking in the area for about an hour when his friends decided to pose with the outbound train.

Wisanusak said police had not yet checked footage from security cameras in the area and not decided whether to file charges.