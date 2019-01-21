2 Hongkongers rescued in Japan after ski trip goes wrong

Screen capture from TBS News showing one of the Hong Kong natives being lifted to safety by helicopter on Sunday morning.

Two troubled skiers from Hong Kong were rescued at a popular Japanese ski destination after taking shelter against the elements overnight in a snow hole they made for themselves when an expedition went wrong.

The men, aged 45 and 57, left their inn in Mount Tokachi, in Kamifurano, central Hokkaido for the ski trip on Saturday.

But they had failed to return by dinner time and the inn staff called police at about 11pm, Japanese media reported.

A search was launched.

They were located at an altitude of 1,866 metres at 7.40am on Sunday.

Screen capture from TBS News. The two men went missing at the skiing resort in Kamifurano in central Hokkaido.​Photo: Video screengrab/TBS News

They were conscious and uninjured, although one of them appeared to be debilitated, and was taken by helicopter to safety.

According to media reports, the men posted their location to friends on social media on Saturday afternoon, helping rescuers narrow down the search area.

TBS News reported on the men being rescued.

Local police told reporters the pair became stranded after the older man's skiing gear got damaged.

The Hong Kong Immigration Department said it had not received calls for assistance over the case. It would keep in contact with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the city and China's consulate general in Sapporo.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.