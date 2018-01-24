2 men in Indonesia arrested for allegedly uploading sex video they made

Two men aged 21 and 31 were arrested in Depok, West Java, on Saturday evening for allegedly uploading a video of themselves having sex onto the internet.

The men have been charged with violating the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law and may face up to 12 years imprisonment, said Depok Police spokesperson Adj. Comr. Sutrisno.

"Our cyber team began conducting an online investigation following a tip from the public," Sutrisno said on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that the suspects were still being questioned.

The video, which was allegedly recorded in a gym in Pancoran Mas, Depok, was initially uploaded in June 2017.