23 tourists stung by bluebottle jellyfish at Thai beaches
PHOTO: Phuket Lifeguard Service
The Nation/Asia News Network
Feb 20, 2018

Twenty-three tourists were stung by bluebottle jellyfish at two popular beaches in Songkhla, Thailand, during the past three days, a senior public health official said on Tuesday.

Doctor Uthitsak Hariratanakul, chief Songkhla public health officer, said the 23 swimmers were injured by the jellyfish at the Chalathat and Samila beaches between Saturday and Monday.

Most of the tourists suffered skin burns but one also suffered breathing difficulties, Uthitsak added.

He said tourists who want to swim at the beaches should be cautious.

