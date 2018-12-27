3 bombs found at Thailand's Samila Beach after blasts damage mermaid statue

A bomb squad on Thursday morning found three explosive devices at Samila Beach in Songkhla province, hours after two blasts damaged the landmark mermaid statue.

The types of bombs are still unknown.

The three explosives were found at the beach during a search after last night's explosions.

The landmark golden mermaid statue at Samila Beach was damaged by two explosions on Wednesday night. No-one was injured in the blasts that occurred about 10pm (11pm Singapore time). The tail of the mermaid was damaged.