3 children found electrocuted in North Jakarta

Three children were found dead on Monday on a vacant plot of land owned by state-owned PT Kawasan Berikat Nusantara (KBN) in Cilincing, North Jakarta, after apparently being electrocuted.

The victims are a 12-year-old resident of the Marunda low-cost apartment building, and two others aged 8 and 13, who both lived on Jl. Marunda Kongsi in Cilincing, North Jakarta.

They allegedly trespassed on the land to abuse inhalants, as glue commonly used for sniffing was found on the scene.

"The empty land, owned by KBN, is closed to the public [by concrete fences]. Judging by the evidence in the form of a peeled-off cable, the police suspect the victims died of electrocution," Cilincing Police chief Comr. Ali Zufron said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bodies were found while several residents of the Marunda low-cost apartment building were playing volleyball.

One of the residents went to retrieve the volleyball, which had bounced away from the court and toward the area, and found the three bodies nearby the fence. The residents then reported the discovery to the police.

Ali said the children might have been dead for two days before being found by the residents.

The police took the bodies to National Police Hospital in Kramat Jati, East Jakarta, for further examination.