3 dead bodies discovered in South Korean holiday home

Catherine Chung
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Mar 14, 2018

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 20s were found dead Tuesday in a holiday home in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

A police station in the region alleges that the victims died of gas poisoning and suspect the victims killed themselves. The victims' bodies were found on the second floor of the pension.

The owner of the pension had called the police after making several attempts to open the entrance door, which did not budge.

Police officers discovered the dead bodies upon arrival. They found large plastic bags, an empty gas container and a death note at the scene.

The death note contained the victims' apologies to their respective families.

Police plan to investigate the case further by talking to the victims' acquaintances, starting with close family members.

More about

death Suicides
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement