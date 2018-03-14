3 dead bodies discovered in South Korean holiday home

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 20s were found dead Tuesday in a holiday home in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

A police station in the region alleges that the victims died of gas poisoning and suspect the victims killed themselves. The victims' bodies were found on the second floor of the pension.

The owner of the pension had called the police after making several attempts to open the entrance door, which did not budge.

Police officers discovered the dead bodies upon arrival. They found large plastic bags, an empty gas container and a death note at the scene.

The death note contained the victims' apologies to their respective families.

Police plan to investigate the case further by talking to the victims' acquaintances, starting with close family members.