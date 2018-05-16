3 men carrying sharp weapons and firearms attack Riau police HQ

3 men carrying sharp weapons and firearms attack Riau police HQ
PHOTO: Reuters
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
May 16, 2018

Three men attacked the Riau Police headquarters on Jl. Jenderal Sudirman in Pekanbaru on Wednesday at around 9 a.m. They carried sharp weapons and firearms.

Doddy Vladimir, a journalist of Tribun Pekanbaru, said he saw a white Toyota Avanza van hit the headquarter's fences at around 9 a.m.

"It was really quick. People wearing masks came in a van and stabbed a police officer nearby," Doddy said as quoted by tribunnews.com

The police shot two of them, Doddy said.

Tribunnews.com reported a TV journalist, not yet identified at the time of writing, suffered some wounds because he was near the fences for a news release on drugs at the police headquarters.

Doddy said the Riau Police immediately sent a bomb squad to check the white van for bombs.

