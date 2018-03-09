3 reasons behind Kim Jong Un's about-face

SEOUL - The leaders of North and South Korea are set to meet in a summit in the demilitarized zone in late April, in a sign of fast-warming ties. This comes after months of the North threatening nuclear war on the South, Japan and the US North Korea conducted its last missile test as recently as November.

In a meeting with South Korean envoys earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that he would halt the testing of nuclear weapons and discuss relinquishing them if the country could begin direct negotiations with the US

After having traded insults and threats with US President Donald Trump over the last six months, Kim's about-face has many scratching their heads. The Nikkei Asian Review compiled the views of experts who outlined three possible reasons behind Kim's actions.

Reason 1: Buying time

Kim's surprise commitments could well be calculated tactics to play for time, while it continues with its development of nuclear weapons, said Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, in a note on Tuesday.

"North Korea's apparent new commitments are likely designed to try to drive a wedge between South Korea and the US and buy more time to continue developing a fully functioning intercontinental ballistic missile," said Eurasia Group.

