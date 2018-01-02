41% of South Korean men obese

Four out of 10 men who have received state-run medical checkup as of 2016 were obese, with the obesity ratio among those in their 30s reaching 7.30 per cent.

In relation to income, men were more prone to be obese when their income was higher, while it was vice versa for women. These and other data were showed in the 2017 obesity white book released by the National Health Insurance Service.

The report categorized one as obese when his or her body mass index was 25 or over. BMI of under 18.5 would be underweight, between 18.5 and 23 normal, between 23-25 overweight, 25-30 obese, 30-35 severely obese, and 35 and over morbidly or super morbidly obese.