$4,200 offered as search continues in Thailand for Chinese tourist presumed drowned

Tourism service operators in Phang Nga are offering Bt100,000 ($4,200) for information on the whereabouts of a Chinese woman swept into the sea 10 days ago.

The expectation is that the woman’s body will be located.

Local officials and residents and members of the Navy based in Phang Nga base were on Monday still searching for Yang Juan, 27, who had been swept into the sea by a large wave along with four other Chinese tourists.

Two other tourists drowned, while the remaining two were rescued.

The incident occurred on the beach in front of the Dusit Hotspring Beach and Spa Hotel on February 23 at 6pm.

Yang’s family has arrived in Phang Nga as the search continues.

Sayan Kijmano, head of disaster mitigation on the island, said the search had involved planes, drones and boats and extended well into the sea.

At one point a searcher reported that a body had been spotted floating on the surface 15 kilometres from Phuket’s Patong Beach, but the subsequent search found nothing, Sayan said.

Sayan said helicopters from the Third Naval Area in Phuket would track sea currents as the operation continued.