5 witnesses interrogated in relation to death of Indonesian toddler locked in car

Police have interrogated five witnesses in connection with the death of a toddler, identified only as R, who was found trapped in a locked car in North Jakarta.

"We're still investigating if there was any negligence in this case," Penjaringan Police crime unit chief Comr. Mustakim said on Monday. "But, based on our preliminary investigation, we haven't found any negligence or intention to leave R trapped in the car."

Car owner Afandi Arfandi found R's body lying on the backseat of his car, which was parked 200 meters from the boy's house in Muara Baru, North Jakarta, on Saturday.

According to Afandi, the last person to use his car was his brother-in-law, Ruslan, on Friday.

They suspect that Ruslan forgot to lock the car, which gave R the chance to sneak in and accidentally lock the doors.

The boy's mother, Leha, said R had been missing since Friday. Some of his friends said he had been seen watching a monkey show near his house.

Family and neighbours searched for R as far as Senen in Central Jakarta, because R's family thought he might have followed the monkey group.

Mustakim said Afandi, his wife, Ruslan, R's parents and another person who saw the boy watching the monkey show had been questioned as witnesses in the case.

"While conducting the investigation, we're still looking for witnesses at the scene. There were probably kids around the scene or kids who played with him" Mustakim said as quoted by kompas.com.