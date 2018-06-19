5-year-old girl in Thailand dies after being left in locked car for hours

BANGKOK - A five-year-old girl died of suffocation in a car on Monday after being left in the locked vehicle for hours at her school in Khon Kaen.

A teacher picked up Kabinta Kehphuang from her home in the morning to take her to school because the kindergarten's bus was out of order.

However, she forgot the child was in the car when she arrived at the school and locked her car.

She only remembered the child was still in the vehicle when she returned to her car after classes finished at 4.30pm.

A post-mortem by the district hospital found that the girl died of suffocation as the car was left in sunlight throughout the day with all the windows closed.

The female teacher, whose name was withheld, teaches at Ban Cham Phuthong Kindergarten in Moo 1 village in Tambon Huay Muang in Phupha Man district.

The district chief, Phayung Lekdee, said the teacher picked up the girl from her home but somehow forgot her when she reached the school.

The teacher was in shock, the district chief added.