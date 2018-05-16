54 bombs found in home of Surabaya Police HQ suicide bomber

54 bombs found in home of Surabaya Police HQ suicide bomber
Anti-terror policemen stand guard near coffins at a police hospital in Surabaya, Indonesia May 15, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
May 16, 2018

The National Police's Densus 88 counterterrorism squad found during a Tuesday night raid a total of 54 pipe bombs at the home of Tri Murtiono, the man who had led his family in a suicide bombing of the Surabaya Police headquarters on Monday.

The homemade explosives were all active and ready to be detonated, said Surabaya Police chief Sr. Comr. Rudi Setiawan

 "We have found a number of active bombs. Those 54 [bombs] are being disposed [detonated]," Rudi confirmed, adding that the explosives had been stored in 27 containers.

Tri and his wife Tri Ernawati had brought their three children along to their attack on the Surabaya Police headquarters. One child survived and is currently being treated for her injuries.

The bombing followed a string of terror attacks on churches in the East Java provincial capital on Sunday. The family involved Sunday's bombings are believed to have studied in the same Quran group as Tri and his family.

