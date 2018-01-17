5.7-magnitude quake rattles Taipei but no reports of damage

5.7-magnitude quake rattles Taipei but no reports of damage
PHOTO: Pixabay
Reuters
Jan 17, 2018

TAIPEI - A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's capital Taipei on Wednesday with several witnesses reporting a slight rocking of buildings in the city's business district.

The quake struck about 19 km (11.81 miles) east of Taipei at a depth of 140 km (87 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Taiwan's tech giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said it did not suffer any damages, according to a spokesperson.

More about

Earthquakes
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement