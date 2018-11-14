60 flights cancelled at Chiang Mai airport during flying lantern festival

A total of 60 flights will be cancelled at Chiang Mai International Airport during the annual flying-lantern festival from November 21 to 23, the airport deputy director said on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Thanan Ratthaprasertsri said airlines had informed the airport that they would cancel 44 domestic flights and 16 international flights. He said another 88 flights - 69 of them domestic - would be rescheduled to avoid the release of flying lanterns during the Yi Peng festival. Thanan said the flight cancellations and rescheduling would not negatively affect passengers.

The airport has sought co-operation from private firms and local administrations to observe the timings for the release of the flying lanterns and flying smoke floats during the three-day period, he explained. Flying lanterns can be released from 7pm to 1am on November 21, 22 and 23, while flying smoke floats will be allowed to be released only from 10am to 12pm on November 22.

Statistics show that 108 flying lanterns dropped into the airport compound during the Yi Peng festival last year, the deputy director said.