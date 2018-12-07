7 injured in Thailand as fireworks shoot into audience

Dec 07, 2018

A 47-year-old Thai man sustained serious burns and six others suffered minor injuries when fireworks, being lit near a pond in Wat Jumphon in Surin's Muang district as part of a local festival, exploded into the audience on Wednesday night.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

The seven victims were watching stage performances at an outdoor cinema at the fair when the fireworks were lit to mark the end of the performance.

However, some fireworks didn't shoot skywards but exploded horizontally into the audience, sending the crowd scrambling to safety.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police suspect the fireworks were not anchored correctly and fell over during detonation.

Earlier, during the fair, Surin Industrial Office presented certificates to 109 individuals for their contributions as "the pillars to society" in Surin.

