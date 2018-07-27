7-month-old Japanese girl with full head of thick hair becomes latest Instagram sensation

Cute baby photos may be a dime a dozen on the Internet, but one seven-month-old girl from Japan has recently got social media users cooing with delight - all because of her luscious locks.

Baby Chanco was born in December 2017 with a full head of thick, black hair - rarely seen in children of her age.

She quickly gained fans from around the world after her mother began posting photos of her at four months old in May.

The photos capture her sporting a series of adorable expressions, with her hair styled in different ways.

On some days, it is adorned with clips and bows. And on others, it is left in its impressive, natural state.

Though she has only 46 posts on her Instagram page so far, each photo has received at least 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

In her most recent post on Monday (July 23), she is seen getting a trim at the salon.

As of Thursday, the little Instagram sensation has gained more than 130,000 followers on what her mother has called her "hair diary".

Instagram user houseofholl said: "She's just the most precious! My baby is 9 months and has some decent hair but hers is amazing!"

Some others, however, appear to still be in disbelief.

"But how does she have so much hair?!" asked user annaecraig.

Despite the keen media attention, baby Chanco's parents have not yet revealed much details about their family.

