8 die in Papua plane crash, teen boy survives

A plane crashed in the mountainous Gunung Menuk area in Pegunungan Bintang regency, Papua, on Saturday, killing eight people on board, including the pilot and co-pilot, while a young boy survived.

“The survivor, identified as J, 12, has been evacuated from the crash site and taken to [a hospital in] Oksibil [district] to receive treatment for his broken right hand,” Pegunungan Bintang Police chief Adj. Comr. Michael Mumbunan said on Sunday, adding that the victim’s bodies were also being transported to Oksibil.

The plane, operated by PT Martha Buana Abadi, was found on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. local time, according to Jayapura Search and Rescue Agency spokesman Yadianto.

The plane departed from Tanah Merah airport in Boven Digul on Saturday at 1:42 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Oksibil airport at 2:20 p.m.

“It took eight hours [for search and rescue personnel] to reach the crash site, comprising a two hours’ drive and a six-hour trek through Kampung Okatem to Gunung Menuk,” Yadianto said.