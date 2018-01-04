9-year-old girl in Thailand fatally bitten by cobra that slithered into bed

A nine-year-old girl was fatally bitten by a cobra that slithered into her bed in Surat Thani province's Chai Buri district, Thai police said on Wednesday morning.

The dead body of Prapawee Prawat was found at 7.40am by her 70-year-old grandmother who had gone to wake the girl up for school.

The girl stayed with her grandmother and her 90-year-old great-grandmother after her parents divorced.

As police and rescue workers rushed to inspect the scene, they found that the girl had a bite mark in her index finger.

When they searched the room, they found a big cobra coiled under a folded blanket next to the bed.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Rescue workers killed the snake.

Police concluded that the cobra had bitten the girl at least eight hours before her body was found.

The girl's body was sent for autopsy to a hospital to confirm the cause of death.