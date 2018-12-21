9-year-old Indian girl to be awarded doctorate

9-year-old Indian girl to be awarded doctorate
The Star/Asia News Network
Dec 21, 2018

A NINE-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu, India, with 14 world records in yoga and swimming has been awarded an honorary doctorate, Malaysia Nanban reported.

Identified as Prisha, she has won hundreds of national-level yoga competitions with her extraordinary aptitude for the ancient Indian practice.

Her mother and grandmother, who are yoga practitioners, guided her.

The three of them are planning a new record attempt of underwater yoga to be performed together.

Prisha will receive the honorary doctorate next month, becoming the youngest person to be awarded the distinction in the country.

