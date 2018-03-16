98-year-old man jailed 4 years for attempted murder of wife

The Jeju District Court sentenced Thursday a 98-year-old man to a four-year jail term for the attempted murder of his wife.

The man, who lived with his 87-year-old wife in Jeju, allegedly beat her multiple times last year on July 22, after she disagreed with his speaking ill of their children.

Following the dispute, the victim decided to move in with her eldest son.

She reportedly went back to the house where her husband lived to pick up her belongings on Sept. 18 last year. She told her husband to "go live in a nursing home," while boasting about her "good life." The man said he felt belittled by his wife, according to police.

When the victim revisited the house the following day, the man initially begged his wife to come back and live with him. The victim, however, expressed disgust and reportedly said, "Go away. Die. You should just go live in a nursing home."

Upon hearing these words, the man said he knifed his wife three times in the stomach in the heat of the moment.

The victim called 119 immediately. Emergency personnel treated her injuries on-site and transported her to a hospital, saving her life.

The court said the man had serious criminal intent, despite his old age, and therefore handed down a prison term. He has denied all allegations and appealed the verdict.