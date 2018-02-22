Abandoned 11-year-old found starving in Jakarta

Local residents of Duren Sawit, East Jakarta, have found a starving 11-year-old boy who was allegedly abandoned by his stepmother on Monday.

The locals took the boy to the Klender Police and notified the East Jakarta Social Agency’s social treatment, observation and control task force.

Amir, a task force officer, said on Wednesday that the boy was being handled by the agency.

“The boy was found clutching his stomach because of hunger. His father is currently working as a manual laborer in Boyolali, Central Java, and he lived with his stepmother,” said Amir, adding that the whereabouts of the child's biological mother was unknown.

The East Jakarta Social Agency is expected to transfer Rizky to a nursing home owned by the Jakarta Social Agency, where he will receive treatment and care until his parents pick him up.