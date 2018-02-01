Former Jakarta governor Ahok claims infidelity behind divorce

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (right) and his family vote in Jakarta's gubernatorial run-off election in Pantai Mutiara, Pluit, North Jakarta, on April 19, 2017.

Former Jakarta governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama and his wife, Veronica Tan, were not present at their divorce proceedings in the North Jakarta District Court on Wednesday.

The proceedings were only attended by Ahok’s sister-cum-attorney, Fifi Lety Indra.

“Veronica said she would not be present at the proceedings. She also did not want to appoint any attorney. She gave her [statement] letter to us,” said Fifi, adding that she had met with her before the proceedings.

Fifi said the letter contained Veronica’s statement that she would be absent from the proceedings and that she trusted the judges to make the right decision.

Ahok filed for a divorce on Jan. 5 because of the presence of another man in his marriage. He requested custody of their children.

Fifi said her brother’s marriage had faced turbulence seven years ago and since then had frequently tried to reconcile, even with the help of family and the church.

She added the situation worsened when Ahok was imprisoned for blasphemy.