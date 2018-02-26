AirAsia X flight makes emergency landing in Okinawa due to 'technical issue'

PETALING JAYA - AirAsia X Flight D7 523 bound for Kuala Lumpur from Tokyo was diverted to Okinawa, Japan due to a "technical issue".

AirAsia X confirmed that the flight landed safely at Okinawa's Naha Airport at 2.59am (Japan time) on Monday (Feb 26) with 369 guests and 10 crew on board.

"A rescue flight will be launched from Kuala Lumpur and all affected guests will be transferred to Flight D7 689," said AirAsia X in a statement on Monday.

Flight D7 689 is scheduled to depart from Okinawa at 9.30pm (Japan time) on Monday and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 2am (Malaysian time) on Tuesday.

"All necessary assistance is being provided to guests on board and they will be kept updated on the new departure time," said AirAsia X.

China's Xinhua news agency quoted Japan's Ministry of Transport, saying that AirAsia Flight D7 523 made an emergency landing at Okinawa due to engine trouble.

The ministry said the aircraft's right engine indicated problems at 2.15am (Japan time), forcing the captain to shut it down and declare an emergency landing.