Alzheimer's patient hit and killed by train in Korea

Alzheimer's patient hit and killed by train in Korea
PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
May 08, 2018

An elderly man in his 80s died from the impact of a Korail-operated train in Donghae, Gangwon Province, police said Tuesday.

The 82-year-old victim, surnamed Kim, was hit by the Mugunghwa train en route to Jeongdongjin Station near Samunjae tunnel at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the police, Kim, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, had been living at a nursing home in the area.

Police believe that the victim could not hear the incoming train, despite the train horn, as he was crossing the train tracks by himself.

They are currently investigating the exact cause of the fatal accident.

More about

Accidents - Traffic
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement