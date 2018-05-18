Amir Khan Scores Dominant TKO Of Sung Jong Lee

Singapore’s Amir Khan put on the most dominant performance of his ONE Championship career to stop South Korea’s Sung Jong Lee.

Khan was able to regain momentum by getting back to winning ways at ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS in the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as he stopped Lee in the second round with some ferocious ground and pound.

The fight began with Lee diving for Khan’s legs almost immediately – looking to take the contest to the mat.

From the ground, he grabbed Khan’s arm to attempt a submission, but the Singaporean was able to slam his way out of trouble and return to his feet.

Lee quickly returned to the canvas and swam underneath Khan to take one of his legs, but this allowed Khan to rain down some thunderous punches from top position.

When the pair stood up, they began to trade blow-for-blow, which was very much in Khan’s favour. As the first round came to a close, he repeatedly landed precise strikes to a visibly tired Lee.

The second round began in a similar vein as Khan pushed the pace with some well-placed strikes. On a number of occasions, the South Korean attempted to get the match back to the canvas, but Khan was too quick and stayed clear of danger.

When Lee was finally able to snatch a hold of Khan, he was quickly reversed. Khan was able to manoeuvre into a dangerous position and throw power punches to his opponent’s head until the fight was finally stopped at 3:39 of the second round.

The win put the Evolve MMA product back into the win column, improved his record to 10-3, and threw his name right back into the ONE Lightweight World Title conversation as a leading contender.