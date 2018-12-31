Anak Krakatau eruption has stopped but no-go zone stays

JAKARTA - The eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau which triggered a deadly tsunami on Dec 22 has stopped, Indonesian authorities said on Sunday (Dec 30).

Seismographic data from Sertung Islands, a cluster of islands near Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait, show that there were no more unusual tremors in the volcano, with the average amplitude of volcanic activity standing at 10mm, the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) said in a statement.

Anak Krakatau's average amplitude during an eruption is 25mm to 30mm.

In their statement, however, PVMBG officials made it clear that this did not rule out the possibility of the volcano in the Sunda Strait, between Sumatra and Java, erupting anew in the near future.

A section of the volcano's slope collapsed after the Dec 22 eruption and slid into the sea, displacing massive amounts of water and generating giant waves of up to 5m high that inundated the coastlines of Java and Sumatra.

As of last Saturday, 431 people have been killed while more than 7,000 others were injured and another 15 are still missing. It was the third major natural disaster to hit Indonesia this year following earthquakes in Sulawesi and Lombok.

The authorities had raised the danger alert for Anak Krakatau to three, the second highest on the four-level scale. A no-go zone around it was expanded from 2km to 5km.

The authorities say residents and tourists should still refrain from going to areas within a radius of 5km from Krakatau's crater.