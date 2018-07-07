Andre Meunier Promises A Powerful Performance At ONE: BATTLE FOR THE HEAVENS

Four-Time kickboxing world champion Andre “The Giant” Meunier (42-7) will make his ONE Championship debut in Guangzhou, China on Saturday, 7 July in search of a knockout.

The Australian takes on Dutchman Ibrahim El Bouni at ONE: BATTLE FOR THE HEAVENS, with both men renowned for their aggressive, exciting styles.

Meunier brings a wealth of experience to the global stage for martial arts, and he is keen to showcase that against one of his toughest adversaries to date.

With the ONE Super Series bouts attracting the best of the best in stand-up martial arts, there’s no better platform for the Melbourne native to perform on against a highly-skilled opponent.

El Bouni, an A1WCC Kickboxing World Champion, is an athlete that thrives on rhythm. The entertaining, charismatic Amsterdam favourite will bring his own brand of flair and force, but after competing around the world for so many years, there isn’t much Meunier hasn’t already seen.

The great equaliser in his bouts is often the power in his fists, and it doesn’t matter whether it is the first minute or the last, he thrives on his ability to stop his opponents in a split-second.

“I want to make him fight my fight,” Meunier says. “I do not want to give him a chance to get himself warm, ready, and get into his groove.

“If I get one strike on his chin, he is going to sleep. That is for sure. I guarantee that.”

Meunier had a turbulent upbringing, and that is what eventually led him to martial arts, so he is proud to be able to mix it up with some of the finest competitors in the world.

As a bullied kid in a rough neighbourhood, heavyweight world titles weren’t even pipe dreams, but after getting introduced to his first kickboxing coach through a friend, he started to stay away from trouble, and strive for success.

“To get out of trouble, I had a friend who was a boxer and an Australian champion. I started training with him a little bit, and from there, I met my trainer,” he says.

“My kids and fighting sort of made me the man I am, and it changed my path dramatically. I was heading down the path of probably being in and out of jail, and not doing too well.”

Meunier committed himself to the striking arts and now, aged 42, he can look back on a successful career, winning multiple world titles in bouts around the globe.

He has accomplished and experienced far more than he ever imagined would be possible.

“Going overseas and fighting in different countries is an accomplishment, because I never thought I would leave Australia,” he says.

However, he’s still looking forward – keen to write another chapter in his career, competing in the world’s largest martial arts organization by defeating an elite opponent and making a case to compete for a World Title in 2018.