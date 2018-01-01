Asia

Apparently, funeral strippers are a thing — in China
Thai woman, 77, stabs herself to death in front of daughter
'Gang of sinners' apologises for Ayutthaya temple photo
South Korean prosecutors seek 30-year jail term for ex-President Park
After 19 days, N Korean cheerleaders return home
'Gang of sinners' face punishment for climbing on Ayutthaya temples
Passenger in Indonesia ejected from flight for smoking
Judges made mistake in Ahok's case: Lawyer
Single mum in Thailand admits drowning 2-year-old son
More body parts found in Japan after woman's severed head uncovered
10 Russian 'sex instructors' rounded up in Pattaya
Bulldozing Rohingya villages was not 'demolition of evidence', Myanmar official says
Vietnam cops seize US$2.5m heroin in China border drug bust
Photos: Highlights from the Winter Olympics 2018 closing ceremony
AirAsia X flight makes emergency landing in Okinawa due to 'technical issue'
Something borrowed: grooms and guests for hire in Vietnam
Final bodies removed from rubble of Taiwan quake
Police raid drug parties in Bangkok hotel
Controversial retired Thai police general commits suicide, leaves note about public transport plans
Case of misogyny? 'Bully' skater wins silver, yet dispute lingers
Singles in Indonesia are considered in trouble and under social pressure: Study

