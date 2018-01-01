Skip to main content
Asia
Thai junta under pressure to tackle pollution 'crisis'
Russian curler stripped of Olympic medal for doping
11 missing, 14 injured in Indonesia landslide
Woman in India gang-raped, assaulted with iron bar
North Korea to send high-level delegation to Winter Olympics closing ceremony: Yonhap
Four arrests over Taiwan's 'first' bitcoin robbery
Pakistani men assert their right to be groomed as male beauty booms
Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport to get low-price food corner next month
Abandoned 11-year-old found starving in Jakarta
Worry over the human rights of Japanese 'baby factory' toddlers
Woman lied about being robbed by Bangkok taxi driver; wounds were self-inflicted
Joko redeems Metallica album given by Danish PM for $1,000
South Korea spent $290,000 on Kim Jong Un's sister and delegation, official says
Family helped through Timofey Nastyukin incredibly tough times
Ariel Sexton’s long and winding road to ONE Championship
Ev Ting says difficult childhood has driven him to glory
How martial arts helped Aung La N Sang find love
Amir Khan on National Service, the ONE lightweight picture, and his world championship aspirations
Following his disqualification woe, Li Kai Wen returns a wiser man
How family inspired Alexandre Machado to martial arts success
Timofey Nastyukhin ready to sweep aside Amir Khan in Yangon
Most Read
