ASEAN Car to be revived under Proton-Indonesia joint venture: Mahathir

JAKARTA - A joint effort between Proton and Indonesia to produce an ASEAN car will be revived following bilateral talks between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Friday (June 29).

Dr Mahathir said the effort was agreed on in 2015 but did not take off due to unforeseen circumstances.

Proton and PT Adiperkasa Citra Lestari signed an MOU which stated the two companies will conduct a feasibility study and explore areas of co-operation.

Dr Mahathir, who was Proton chairman then, said the joint venture could be expanded into an ASEAN car.

Addressing the media after their bilateral talk at Istana Bogor near here, Dr Mahathir recalled taking Jokowi for a test drive in a Proton car in Shah Alam during the latter's official visit in 2015.

"I was a test driver for Proton and it was a fast undulating track. I was afraid to drive the President," he said, to which Jokowi responded with spontaneous, hearty laughter.

Jokowi responded by saying that he was not worried although Dr Mahathir drove at 180km per hour.

"It was very fast but I had no fear because Bapak Tun Mahathir was behind the wheel," he added.