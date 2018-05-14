Asiana plane crashes into Turkish Airlines plane at Istanbul airport

A YouTube capture of CCTV shows the collision between two planes in Istanbul on Sunday.

Asiana Airlines' OZ552 departing from Istanbul, Turkey crashed into the tail of Turkish Airlines' A321 plane Sunday, breaking its wing as well as the other plane's tail and causing a fire.

According to Asiana, the plane was moving on the taxi way at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport at around 5:30 p.m. local time. Its wing accidentally hit the tail of Turkish plane which was parked.

The air carrier said none of the people on board were hurt, and the crash was not severe. The fire that broke out on the Turkish plane was extinguished.

A total of 222 passengers and 16 flight attendants were on board the plane. Passengers were offered accommodation at nearby hotels some six hours after the accident occurred, according to reports.

While an investigation is underway to find out which side has been at fault, the company said it had substituted the damaged plane with another one, which will depart Istanbul at 12:40 p.m. Monday.