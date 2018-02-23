Aung La N Sang captures ONE Light Heavyweight World Title in 56 Seconds

ONE Middleweight World Champion Aung La N Sang made history for the third time in his stomping grounds of Yangon, Myanmar, at ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD.

On Friday Night, 23 February, “The Burmese Python” figured in a spectacular showcase of his constantly improving skill set, as he bested Brazil’s Alexandre “Bebezao” Machado in just 56 seconds to capture the vacant ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship.

A high kick, though blocked by Machado, sent the Brazilian reeling to the canvas, and ultimately caused the referee stop the contest less than a minute into the very first round.

The victory was short and sweet, and Aung La N Sang thanked his team in his post-bout interview with Mitch Chilson.

“Life is short, we have to make it count. One thing is for sure Myanmar, when we’re united, nothing can stop us,” the 32-year-old said.

“That head kick is what we’ve been working on. I want to thank everyone that helped me out to get here. I’m in here by myself, but this is a team sport. If we’re united and we’re together, we can do anything.”

The contest opened up with Aung La N Sang sending a message to his nemesis by slapping two thudding kicks to Machado’s midsection. “Bebezao,” who relies heavily on his BJJ black belt game, never had an opportunity to establish any sort of rhythm.

Prior to this match-up, Machado had spent 18 months away from the cage carefully honing his skills in Brazil. The last time he was seen in the ONE cage was back in August 2016, when he defeated Alain Ngalani.

Though Ngalani was highly-regarded as a four-time Muay Thai and kickboxing heavyweight world champion, nothing could prepare Machado for the offensive beast that is Aung La N Sang.

Just barely a minute into the contest, and “The Burmese Python” went upstairs. He delivered a powerful high kick that had so much force behind it, Machado dropped to the mat despite having blocked it.

The end came officially at 56 seconds of round one, giving Aung La N Sang the victory, and the ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship. The Myanmar sports icon makes history as the promotion’s second-ever two-division ONE World Champion, and the record holder for having the fastest knockout and stoppage victory in the organization’s light heavyweight division.

Even though he just won his second world title, Aung La N Sang does not plan to rest for too long. In fact, he has vowed to rule both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions simultaneously, and he is ready to prove himself even more.

“I want to be the best and I want to defend these two belts,” he declared. “I’m not just going to hold them and leave.”

With the victory, Aung La N Sang improves to 22-10, 1 NC. As for Machado, he falls to 8-3.