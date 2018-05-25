Aung La N Sang To Defend ONE Middleweight Title Against Ken Hasegawa In Yangon

ONE Championship’s reigning two-weight world champion Aung La N Sang will return to his natural weight class as he looks to make the first defence of his ONE Middleweight World Title.

“The Burmese Python” returns to action in Yangon, Myanmar on 29 June when he puts his middleweight title on the line against former DEEP Megaton champion, Ken Hasegawa at ONE: SPIRIT OF A WARRIOR.

Since his championship-winning victory over Vitaly Bigdash last June, N Sang has become one of ONE Championship’s biggest stars.

He made history by winning the organisation’s first-ever Open-Weight Super Bout against Alain Ngalani, then won a second world title by knocking out Alexandre Machado at ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD in February.

Now he faces a new test in the form of Hasegawa, a DEEP open-weight (megaton) champion who never lost his belt in the ring or cage – he vacated the belt when he moved down in weight.

“It is always a pleasure and a privilege to share my skills and talents with everyone back home. As champion, I am willing to take on all comers,” N Sang says.

“It is an honour to represent the country of Myanmar on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition.

“This world championship means a lot to me, to those who have been behind my career from the very beginning, to my family, and to my friends. I will do everything in my power to defend this title against the hungry lion that is Ken Hasegawa.”

Hasegawa is a seasoned veteran of mixed martial arts with a 16-2-1 record from his seven-year professional career.

He will look to make an instant impact in his ONE debut by dethroning “The Burmese Python” in Yangon.

The 31-year-old has finished 10 of his 16 wins inside the distance, with six KOs and four submissions, suggesting he’ll offer a serious threat to the champion in all areas of mixed martial arts.

The challenger says he’s relishing the opportunity to join ONE and test himself on the big stage.

“After eight years of excellence as a professional, I have reached the next stage in my career, and I can’t be any more excited for what is in store for me,” he says.

“I am grateful to ONE Championship for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents to the world.

“It is an honour to face Aung La N Sang for the belt. I respect him and what he has accomplished, but I am confident of victory, and my hand will be raised as the new middleweight champion.”