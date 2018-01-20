Aung La N Sang set for Myanmar Return at ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD

The Pride of Myanmar, Aung La N Sang, is set to return to to action next month.

The reigning ONE Middleweight World Champion has signed to compete iat the upcoming ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD event in Yangon on Friday, 23 February. The event will take place at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.

No opponent has been announced for “The Burmese Python”, who won the ONE Middleweight Title with a thrilling decision win over Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: LIGHT OF A NATION in June last year.

He then jumped into the promotion’s first-ever Open-Weight Super Bout, when he faced heavyweight knockout artist Alain Ngalani at ONE: HERO’S DREAM in November.

Despite facing a natural heavyweight, Aung La N Sang produced a performance full of composure and technique, as he submitted the hulking Hong Kong heavyweight with 29 seconds remaining in the opening round to cement hero status in his home nation.

“Myanmar, I hope you are ready! Contract is signed for my February 23rd bout for ONE Championship, and I am super excited. I can’t give the details at the moment, but this is going to be big,” said the reigning champion.

More details about ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD, including further bout announcements and the announcement of Aung La N Sang’s opponent, are expected soon.