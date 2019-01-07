Austrian man found dead at Potato Head Beach Club in Bali

"The witness saw something white floating in the swimming pool," Yudith said.

An Austrian tourist was found dead at a luxury beach club in Bali on Monday morning, Badung Police said on Wednesday.

Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Yudith Satriya Hananta told The Jakarta Post that the victim, identified as Alexander Glowatschig, was found dead in a swimming pool at Potato Head Beach Club in North Kuta, Badung regency. The man, who was about 30 years old, was found at around 5 a.m. by club staff member Mulyadi.

"The witness saw something white floating in the swimming pool," Yudith said.

Mulyadi then asked a worker, who was disassembling a stage above the pool, to check what is was only to find a human body.

The security director of the club immediately removed Glowatschig from the swimming pool and gave him CPR. Around 10 minutes later, a medical team arrived at the club, examined the victim and declared him dead.

His body was taken to Sanglah morgue by a Badung Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD Badung) ambulance.

Yudith said an external examination had not found any signs of violence. "We are still waiting on the autopsy to find the cause of the death."