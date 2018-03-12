Babies' bodies found in bottles in house in Japan: media

Reuters
Mar 12, 2018

TOKYO - Termite exterminators working on a house renovation in the Japanese capital uncovered the bodies of several babies preserved in bottles, some with umbilical cords still attached, Kyodo news agency said on Monday.

Three or four such bottles were found beneath the floor of a house abandoned for the past three years, where an obstetrician had once lived and which was being renovated by a recent purchaser, Kyodo added.

The bodies appeared to have been preserved in a substance resembling formalin, Kyodo said, adding that police were investigating further.

Police declined to confirm the report.

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement