Baekhyun of EXO apologizes for comment on depression

EXO's Baekhyun apologised for his choice of words regarding depression.

A supposed fan uploaded a clip from a conversation that she had with the singer at a fan event on Dec. 30. In the audio clip, Baekhyun could be heard saying, "I don't know why people get depressed."

The singer was criticised for being inconsiderate of people who suffer from depression. The statement came as a shock for fans, especially since his label mate Jonghyun died by suicide last month and had suffered from depression.

Many fans expressed disappointment that Baekhyun was brushing aside a serious condition.

Baekhyun tried to clarify what he had said and apologised on his social media account Tuesday.

The post read that he has been hypersensitive about the topic of depression. He added, "I was encouraging a fan that there are good people, and of course EXO, when fans feel depressed or are going through hard times."

He apologised for being "hasty" and promised to be "more prudent" about his choice of words.