Bali fashion designer arrested for growing marijuana

The Denpasar Police have arrested a fashion designer identified only as Nandi for allegedly growing marijuana at his house in Canggu, North Kuta, Bali. The police seized at least 22 marijuana plants, including dried marijuana leaves and seeds.

The 57-year-old was arrested at his home on July 7 after police received information from residents who suspected someone was smoking weed in their neighborhood. The police followed up by observing activities at Nandi's house, ending in his arrest on Saturday.

Ten of the marijuana plants seized were more than 2 meters in height while 12 others were around 15 centimeters in height.

The police also seized 9.57 grams of dried marijuana leaves as well as joints from Nandi, who lives alone at the house.

Denpasar Police chief Sr. Comr. Hadi Purnomo said the marijuana plants were found in the backyard of the house. "He arranged them just like ornamental plants," he said on Tuesday.

Hadi said Nandi told the police that he had planted the marijuana plants a year ago. He claimed to use marijuana for his illness, saying he suffered from asthma and felt better after using marijuana.

"However, we cannot yet believe what he has said. Let the court prove it," Hadi said.