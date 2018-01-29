Bali to welcome tens of thousands of Chinese tourists during Chinese New Year

Tourists watch a Kecak dance show at Uluwatu temple, on the outskirts of Denpasar, Bali resort island, February 28, 2015.

More than 15,000 Chinese tourists are predicted to vacation in Bali during Chinese New Year, known locally as Imlek.

According to kompas.com, three local travel agencies have received reservations for tourism packages from Chinese tourists following a business gathering event with travel agencies and media in Beijing.

Bali-based Tjendana Mandala Sakti is said to have received bookings for at least 6,000 people, with an additional of 15,000 in the process. Meanwhile ProBali Pandu Wisata and Jetwing have recorded reservations for 5,000 and 4,000 people, respectively, for Imlek, which will fall on Feb. 16 this year.

The Chinese Consulate General in Bali will reportedly also invite 1,500 Chinese citizens to travel to Bali on Feb. 15.

"Since last year, February has been a busy visiting period for Imlek in Bali, welcoming around 100,000 people," said the Tourism Ministry's marketing development II for regional I department assistant Vinsensius Jemadu in a press release.

To tap into the Chinese market, the ministry has conducted various promotions, including advertisements on local TV stations, advertorial banners on local digital media, familiarization trips inviting up to 30 local media publishers and gathering events involving hundreds of travel agencies and media companies in Vian, Beijing and Guangzhou.

China is currently the biggest contributor to tourism in Indonesia. Last year, the largest number of foreign visitors to the archipelago came from the country, with more than 1.43 million arriving between January and August.

In one year, around 130 million Chinese citizens reportedly travelled outside the country.